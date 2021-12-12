Police ban use of fireworks and explosives in Imo

Imo State Police Commissioner Rabiu Huissani has announced a ban on indiscriminate use of fireworks and other explosives in the state.

Huissani made the announcement on Sunday December 12, saying such fireworks and explosives could be life threatening as it might cause heart attacks in aged persons and fire outbreaks .

He also said it might be used as a distraction by criminal to rob or kidnap their victims. The Command’s spokesman CSP Michael Abattam said in a statement;