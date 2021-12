The Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi, Ajagungbade III, has died.

Family sources say the 95-year-old monarch died on Sunday morning, December 12.

The palace is expected to announce his demise soon.

Born on May 27, 1926, in Ogbomoso, Oba Oyewumi ascended the throne on October 24, 1973.

May his soul rest in peace, Amen.