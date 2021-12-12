Trapped employees cry for help, many feared dead as Kentucky candle factory collapses with over 100 employees in the building (video)

Many are feared dead after a tornado tore through Mayfield, Kentucky, overnight, flattening a candle factory with over 100 workers inside, destroying a fire station and cutting off power and water for miles.

110 people were working at Mayfield Consumer Products in Kentucky when the building collapsed Friday night, Dec. 10.

The family-owned company that makes branded candles and home fragrance products was operating a second shift with more than 100 people in the building when the severe weather hit.

Gov. Andy Beshear fought back tears during an emotional press conference late Saturday morning, Dec. 11 as he and local officials tried to describe the scope of the destruction they had witnessed in the community of about 10,000 people located in the southwest corner of Kentucky.

About 40 people have been rescued from the rubble, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said during a Saturday press conference. About 110 people were working in the facility when the storms arrived…