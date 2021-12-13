Emir strips APC chieftain of title for critizing governor for spending N200m to purchase exotic cars for monarchs

The Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo, has stripped one of the chiefs, Umar Mustapha, of his title for criticizing Governor Ahmadu Fintiri who on December 1 splashed N200 million on cars for traditional rulers in the state.

Mustapha who until now held the traditional title of ‘Mukaddas Adamawa’ had in a statement berated the state governor for spending such money on traditional rulers when pensioners in the state haven’t been paid their pension.