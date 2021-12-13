Gunmen abduct two Imo monarchs

Gunmen have reportedly abducted Acho Ndukwe, the traditional ruler of Amagu Ihube, and Paul Ogbu, traditional ruler of Ihitte Ihube, both in Okigwe LGA of Imo state.

The gunmen carried out the attack on Sunday December 12 and also set palaces of the two monarchs ablaze.

The suspects also abducted a youth leader in Umulolo Okigwe area of the state and vandalized the country home of one Fabian Nwosu, said to be a community leader.

A resident of the area told TheCable;