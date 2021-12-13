IPOB can’t stop Buhari from coming to Ebonyi –Gov Umahi

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has reacted to the threat made by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to lock down the South-East region if President Buhari visits the state.

LIB reported last week that the group released a statement via its publicity secretary, Emma Powerful, saying it has received rumors that the President is planning to visit the southeast state. The group said it will ensure the visit is not successful by enforcing a lockdown. The group in its statement said the President is not welcomed in the region as long as its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, is still in detention. Read here.

Reacting to the threat, Governor Umahi said the President’s visit to the state was already billed for early next year, adding, however, that projects to that effect (in the state), were being executed as if he was to visit this month (December 2021).

Umahi stated this during the state annual Thanksgiving Service at the Government House Chapel, Abakaliki. He added that the…