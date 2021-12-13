Many injured as gas station located in Onitsha explodes (video)

Many have been feared injured after a gas station located around Akwa road in Onitsha, Anambra state, exploded.

While another filling station was badly affected by the explosion which occurred on Sunday evening, December 12, two other filling stations were saved by men of Anambra Fire Service who promptly responded to distress calls.



Eyewitness said the explosion which caused an earth shaking noise occurred around 7:30pm and a mechanic workshop sharing boundaries with the two affected filing stations was also consumed by the fire which ensued. Over 15 vehicles were said to have been burnt.



The number of casualties is still unknown at the time of this filling this report. Watch a video from the scene below……………