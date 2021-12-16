Stephanie Linus partners UN Women to Release a Public Service Announcement Against Human Trafficking of Women and Girls

The trafficking of people for sex and labour is a global issue fueled by desperation, conflict, inequality, and greed. Staying informed and educated about this heart wrenching crime is one important way to get ahead of the curve and avoid becoming a victim. Films are effective and engaging tools for sensitization and education on human trafficking and related issues, and Stephanie Linus has stepped in to contribute to the efforts against human trafficking of women and girls with a compelling Public Service Announcement (PSA) on human trafficking titled “You Wan Travel Abroad?”.

As an advocate against human trafficking, Mrs. Linus partnered with the UN Women, under the project on Preventing Forced Migration and Trafficking in Women and Girls in Nigeria, funded by the Italian Government, to produce a short film that spotlights the dangers of human trafficking of women and girls for sex and forced labor. Using a unique theatric style, the human rights advocate walks through…