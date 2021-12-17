Bobrisky needs to stop this drama, he’s spoiling ‘cross-dressers’ name’

James Brown has waded into fellow cross-dresser, Bobrisky’s social media face-off with his former BFF, Tonto Dikeh.



James claims that Bobrisky’s action has a negative effect on all cross-dressers as people now see them as “backstabbers.”



Describing Bobrisky as a “God of war/ daughter of war”, he also asked if the cross-dresser must fight with everyone.



Claiming that most of the things said about Bobrisky is true, James further stated that he needs deliverance.



He also asked people to stop tagging him to Bobrisky’s fights as all he wants is love, happiness and protection.

Watch the video below…………..