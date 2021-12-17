‘He ate my cheese sandwich’

Child birth is not easy for and most women will agree it helps to have a supportive partner while in labour.

However some men have no idea on what to say or how to behave around a lady in labour.

For example Alec Baldwin told his wife Hilaria to reduce her ‘noise’ while she was in labour with their son, Rafael.

Metro UK has shared some of the mistakes some ladies said their partners made during childbirth.

‘When I gave birth my partner “couldn’t cope” with the stress and left the hospital as I was being prepped for an emergency C-section,’ Hannah tells Metro.co.uk.

‘He finally reappeared once the drama was over and half an hour later announced he was going home as he was tired. There were still hours left before visiting hours closed!

‘It was an example of how someone couldn’t put their own feelings aside for their partner and chose the selfish route!

‘It’s safe to say we are no longer together.’

Dee says: ‘I was in labour for four…