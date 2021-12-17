“It’s over” Ex-beauty queen whose father was kidnapped from his Palace in Imo State cries out as he is found dead

Ugonna Ogbu, the ex-beauty queen who cried out on social media after her father ,Eze Paul Ogbu was abducted, has cried out on social media after he was found dead.

Gunmen invaded two communities in Okigwe on Sunday night Dec. 12 and burnt the palaces before abducting the traditional rulers of both communities.

After the abduction, Ugonna whose father is the traditional ruler of Ihitte Ihube community in Okigwe, took to social media to show her home and her father’s car that were burnt down. She revealed that all important documents and certificates belonging to her and her siblings were burnt when her father’s Palace was set ablaze (read here).

She added that she is more interested in finding her father who was taken hostage by the gunmen.

Unfortunately, her father was murdered.

Acho Ndukwe, traditional ruler of Amagu Ihube, who was kidnapped alongside Eze Ogbu, was rescued on Monday, Dec. 13, after security operatives raided the kidnappers’…