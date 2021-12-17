Three killed in mob attack at police station where robbery suspects were kept

A police station in Yagba-West LGA of Kogi state has been set on fire by a mob.

The Kogi police command in a statement shared on Thursday December 16, said the incident occurred on Tuesday December 14.

According to the police, the mob attack followed robberies at three banks in Odo-Ere and Egbe towns in the LGA. A manhunt led to the arrest of two suspects.

Kogi police spokesperson, William Aya said the manhunt was carried out in collaboration with operatives of other security agencies, hunters and vigilantes. The team reportedly moved the manhunt to Oke-Ere Hills where the robbery suspects were trapped.

Aya said an angry mob from the community went to the station where the suspects were kept, demanding that they be released for lynching. It degenerated to violence and led to death of one Inspector Bamisaye Gbenga. Another police officer, PC Sunday Alechenu sustained injuries.

He said;