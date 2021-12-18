Bobrisky releases chats with Mompha after he claimed they are not friends and he doesn’t associate with gay people (listen to voice notes)

Bobrisky has shared screenshots of some of his chats with businessman Mompha, after he claimed they are not friends and he doesn’t associate with gay people.

From the chats Bobrisky shared including voice notes, Mompha expressed his excitement after it was reported that Tonto Dikeh’s issue with Bobrisky allegedly began after she told the cross-dresser that she liked Mompha and wanted to get close to him.

See the chat and listen to the voicenote………….

Bobrisky who accused the businessman of being two-faced, also shared another chat where Mompha warned him to stop being friends with actress Anita Joseph who he described as a “useless girl”.



The cross-dresser stated that he never told Anita because he was being mature. Bobrisky also warned Mompha not to push because it would be “blo*dy”.

See the chat below……………………………