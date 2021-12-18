Buhari’s wisdom has helped stabilise Nigeria at the most difficult of times, posterity will surely be kind to him





Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed has said that the country has been stabilized at the most difficult of times due to President Muhammadu Buhari’s wisdom.

Speaking at a programme in commemoration of Buhari’s 79th birthday anniversary, in Ilorin, Kwara state’s capital on Saturday December 18, Lai stated that the Nigerian leader’s achievements may not seem too obvious now, “especially with naysayers, sponsored attackers and desperate opposition politicians unrelenting in their craft”.

Reiterating that posterity will surely be kind to Buhari, the Minister further stated that the Nigerian President has kept the country on a “trajectory of growth and development”.

“On the occasion of Mr President’s 79th birthday, I want to pay tribute to him for his service to the nation. President Muhammadu Buhari’s life has been that of unalloyed service to Nigeria, his country, and to humanity at large. “He has been almost everything there is to be in the service…





Source: Linda Ikeji