Abuja-Kaduna rail service generates N300m monthly

Minister of transportation, Rotimi Amaechi has said the Abuja-Kaduna train service generates at least N300 million every month.

Amaechi revealed this during an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Hard Copy’. Revealing that the ministry is now generating revenue for the country’s growth, the Minister added that the federal government is also making plans to add 16 more trains to the Lagos-Ibadan rail line to increase revenue from the axis.

He said;

“We make N300 million per month from the Abuja-Kaduna train. “Currently, we are running Lagos-Ibadan from the money we are making from Abuja-Kaduna rail service.”

Expressing confidence in the country’s ability to repay loans used to fund rail transportation, Amaechi revealed that more developments are coming to the rail sector which will further boost the revenue generated by the ministry, and support the federal government in settling its debts.

He said;