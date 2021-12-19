Gospel artiste, Nikki Laoye gets engaged to gospel rapper, Soul Snatcha (photos)

Gospel artiste, Nikki Laoye, and Soul Snatcha of the popular Nigerian gospel music group, Rooftop MCs, are engaged.



Soul Snatcha shared the news as he celebrated Nikki who turns 41 today December 19.

”@NikkiLaoye How is it that you turn 41 today and get The Fantastic Four and One added to you ?

Maybe it’s because we have been friends for about 20 years ,

or maybe it’s because of your selflessness or the way you hopped on a plane to help with the children

or it could be the way you are with the children and how much they love you or probably how we both didn’t see this coming.

God just has a funny way of doing what He does.

It’s funny how you went from “ah that’s my sister nau” to “there goes my baby “

God sent you at the right time To be a help that’s suitable .

Unknown to both of us, He sent you to mend a broken heart.

As you turn Forty One today ,accept these gifts of Us – The Fantastic Four and One.

I’m excited to see where this new assignment leads, I…