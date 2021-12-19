Gunmen attack Abuja community, kill vigilante member

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed a vigilante member during an attack in Abaji, Abaji Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja,

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the community on Saturday, December 18, and began shooting sporadically for about two hours targeting the Department of State Services, DSS outpost near the General Hospital in the area.

Punch had reported that during the exchange of gunshots with the DSS operatives, the gunmen successfully kidnapped a DSS operative.

Another report claimed that there was no security presence at the time of the attack and the only vigilante operative that stood up to the attackers was gunned down instantly.



The spokesperson Of the Service, Dr Peter Afunaya, described the abduction of the operative as “untrue”

Meanwhile, the slain vigilante operative has been identified as Malam Dauda.



