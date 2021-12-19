NDLEA arrests pregnant woman with 1,441kg imported skunk in Lagos raid, seizes cocaine from female suspect

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have raided two clandestine drug stores in Lagos where a pregnant woman Eze Joy Chioma was arrested with 1,442 kilograms of imported skunk while four men including a 62-year-old Basset Emmanuel were arrested with 182,000 tablets of Tramadol.

Director, Media & Advocacy of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement on Sunday December 19, said that the 27-year-old woman was arrested on Friday 17th Dec when operatives raided her store and home in Ojo area of Lagos while another suspect, Michael Oroke was also nabbed with 29kg of the illicit drug in the same location.

The previous day, 16th Dec, operatives had equally raided a hideout in Abule-egba area of the state where Basset Emmanuel, Ezekwem Lawrence, Mohammed Aliyu, and Suwidi Isiaku were arrested with 182,000 tablets of Tramadol 225mg.

In similar raids across eight other states of Rivers, Kogi, Benue, Adamawa, Anambra, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo, over 4,000…