Nigerian army explains why female soldier who accepted male corps member’s proposal was detained

The Nigerian army has explained why female soldier who accepted a male corps member’s proposal at the National Youth Service Corps orientation camp in Yikpata, Kwara State, was detained.

Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu told Punch that the female officer violated military laws by getting involved in a public display of amorous relationship with a paramilitary trainee, a corps member.

The soldier who accepted a ring from a male corps member as captured in a video which went viral days ago, was seen hugging and kissing him after the proposal.

Nwachukwu stated that the female soldier violated the codes of conduct of military personnel when deployed for duty, and her action amounted to taking advantage of her trainee. He also claimed the public would have been outraged and accused the Army of coercion had a male soldier proposed to a female corper during NYSC parade.

The army spokesperson said;