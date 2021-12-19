Stop mentioning my name in your fights with Tonto Dikeh or anyone, any further attempt will be addressed in court. I’m a devoted Muslim and we don’t associate with gay people

Nigerian businessman, Mompha has issued a warning to Bobrisky after his name came up in the cross-dresser’s social media clash with former BFF and actress, Tonto Dikeh.

In chats Tonto Dikeh released which captured the “genesis” of her fallout with the cross-dresser, Bobrisky called out the actress for not turning up for his birthday and also not telling him that Mompha donated towards her charity organisation.

Reacting to Bobrisky’s comment, Mompha warned the cross-dresser to desist from mentioning his name in any fight he has with Tonto or any other person, as they would be meeting in court if he continues towing same path.

Admitting that he gave Tonto the money, he however countered Bobrisky’s claim of giving out the money without his knowledge. Mompha claimed that it is a “deliberate attempt by Bobrisky, who is notorious for seeking attention through every means (including blackmail), to smear and ridicule his personality before the world”.

Insisting…