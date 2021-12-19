Take urgent steps. All is not well with Nigeria

The governor of Benue state, Samuel Ortom, has said that President Muhammadu Buhari is a grandfather who should understand that the country is collapsing due to activities of “terrorists”.

Governor Ortom tackled the President in a message issued today December 18 on the occasion of the President’s 79th birthday which was on Friday, December 17.

In the birthday message signed by his media aide, Nathaniel Okyur, the governor said the insecurity being experienced in all parts of the country is not what the president promised when he assumed office in 2015. The governor, who said he loves President Buhari, urged the president to stop listening to sycophants as all is not well with Nigeria.