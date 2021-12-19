Woman who allegedly seized her employee’s baby who later died has been arrested

The police in Lagos state have arrested Miss Tina, the woman who allegedly seized her employee’s baby who later died in the Ajah area of the state.



Miss Tina allegedly seized her employee’s five-month-old baby, because she failed to pay her debt after helping her offset her hospital bill.



After much pressure, Miss Tina later released the child to the mother, however in a very poor state as he had lost so much weight. The baby sadly passed away last night.

Activist Harrison Gwamnishu who is demanding justice for the baby’s mum, gave an update on the matter. According to him, Ms Tina has been arrested and detained at the Divisional Police station in Ajah.