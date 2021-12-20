Buy A Piece of Lagos With As Low N12,500 Per Square Meter!!!

In response to the yearnings of its prospective clients living in Nigeria and abroad, Arc-View Investment Limited has launched a New Year Promo Offer for its Treasure HillTop Estate in Alagbado. The offer gives prospective clients the opportunity to own a piece of the beautiful estate for as low as N12,500 per sqm.

With this offer, clients can buy plots half for 4m, and full plot for 7.5m, limited plot available.

Other offers in the estate include: 3Bedroom Duplex with a room bq (carcass) for N30million, 3Bedroom bungalow for N15million and 2Bedroom Bungalow for N9.5million. All CARCASS.

Treasure Hilltop Estate is located within the fringes of Ikota-Command-Alagbado Road with easy access from Iyana Ipaja and Abule-Egba.with easy access to the Lagos City Center and Administrative Capital.

Title to the estate is a Certificate Of Occupancy. It is solid dry land and completely free from flooding. No need for sandfilling, raft foundation or pilling….