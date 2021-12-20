



Maraji is pregnant with her first child. The Instagram comedian took to her page to debut her baby bump by releasing a dance video with her tummy on display. Congratulatory messages from celebrities and her colleagues are already pouring in. Watch the video below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)The post Comedienne Maraji expecting first child; debuts baby bump (video) appeared first on Linda Ikeji Blog.







Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information