Comedienne Maraji expecting first child; debuts baby bump (video)

By
Headliners
-
11



Maraji is pregnant with her first child. The Instagram comedian took to her page to debut her baby bump by releasing a dance video with her tummy on display. Congratulatory messages from celebrities and her colleagues are already pouring in. Watch the video below. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindaikejiblog (@lindaikejiblogofficial)



Source: Linda Ikeji

