Death toll in Kaduna attack rises to 38

The death toll in bandit attack on communities in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State has risen to 38.

The State Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the latest figures in a statement on Sunday December 19.

“Following the report of attacks by bandits across villages in Idasu, Giwa LGA, contained in an earlier update, security agencies have confirmed to the Kaduna State Government that 38 people were killed across the locations attacked,” he stated.

“Twenty-nine of the victims have been identified, with nine remaining unidentified as of the time of this update. The 29 identified are listed as:

1. Rabi`u Wada

2. Salisu Boka

3. Alh Nura Nuhu

4. Alh Bashari Sabiu

5 Alh Lawal Dahiru

6. Abbas Saidu

7 Inusa Kano

8 Malam Lawal Nagargari

9. Malam Aminu

10. Lawal Maigyad

11. Alh Mustapha

12 Lawal Aliyu

13 Sale Makeri

14 Sani Lawal

15 Auwal Umar

16 Jamilu Hassan

17 Badamasi Mukhtar

18 Malam Jibril

19 Lawal Tsawa

20 Sule…