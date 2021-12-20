Drakeo the ruler stabbed to death during L.A. festival

Los Angeles rapper Drakeo the Ruler is dead after a stabbing at the Snoop Dogg-headlined Once Upon a Time festival concert.

Drakeo was one of those billed to perform at the all-day event Saturday, Dec. 18, in L.A.’s Exposition Park.

He was backstage around 8:30 PM when a fight broke out and during the altercation, he got stabbed, TMZ quoted law enforcement sources.

California Highway Patrol and the fire department responded, and Drakeo was rushed to a hospital but he died from his injuries.

Cops are investigating and will try to interview all artists and their entourages who were in the area when the fight started.

After the fight and Drakeo’s stabbing, concert organizers shut down the festival.

Reacting to the stabbing, Snoop Dogg said he was informed about the stabbing while he was in his dressing room, and immediately left the grounds. He sent condolences to Drakeo’s family.