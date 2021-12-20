Follow me cross over to 2022

The founder of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministry, billionaire Prophet Jeremiah Fufeyin has said a cross-over service that will usher in a turnaround in the lives of Nigerians is being organized at the church ahead of 2022.

Fufeyin in a video made available to journalists said there was no reason for so many lives to remain stagnant in 2022, stressing that there is a need for a gate pass that will lead people to breakthrough in every aspect of their lives.

“Please come on board with me from December 28th to midnight of 31st when we cross over to 2022,” Fufeyin said while urging his followers to get a “Gate Pass and T-shirt.”



He stated that people must allow themselves not to be locked out of the progress in the new year, adding that marital favors, business turnaround, breakthroughs in finances, careers, and other blessings would be a special focus in terms of prayer.