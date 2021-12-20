God did not make a mistake with Nigeria’s diversity- Bishop Kukah

The Catholic bishop of Sokoto diocese, Bishop Matthew Kukah, has said that God did not make a mistake in making Nigeria one nation with diversity.

The cleric said this during the celebration to mark his 45th anniversary as a priest and 10 years as bishop of Sokoto diocese on Sunday, December 19.

Addressing the congregation, the bishop said he would not have been a priest without the support of his parents and the church while admonishing the congregation to constantly remember that everything in their lives is God’s gift.

“God did not make a mistake for making us a nation of diverse cultures, religions and ethnicities. I talk about Nigeria with pride because, before our very eyes, God will do a great thing that we will all rejoice with.” he said

Bishop Kukah has over the years kicked against the calls for the separation of Nigeria. Speaking at an earlier forum, the cleric had said there is no Nigerian, in his right sense, that would pretend that nothing binds…