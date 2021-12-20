Kaduna bans social gathering in school premises

Kaduna state government has banned all social gatherings including weddings and shows in public school premises.

This was disclosed by Permanent Secretary of the state’s Ministry of Education, Dr Yusuf Saleh.

Saleh said the decision was taken to protect school infrastructure from vandals. A circular has also been sent to all the Principals and Head Teachers in secondary and primary schools, directing them to stop giving out school premises for events and social gatherings.

The permanent secretary also said that they are strengthening partnership and collaboration with the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs and Kaduna State Vigilant Service, to provide the needed security in schools.