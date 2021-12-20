Police arrest 11 members of notorious kidnapping gang behind abduction of business owners, government officials, motorists with exotic cars in Taraba

Operatives of the Intelligence Response Team (IRT) have smashed a notorious kidnapping gang terrorising residents of Taraba State and arrested eleven members of the gang.

Force spokesman, CP Frank Mba, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday December 19, said seven AK-47 rifles, 121 live ammunition and other weapons were recovered from the suspects.

Mba said the suspects were apprehended for their complicity in the recent kidnapping incidents in Taraba including abduction of serving personnel of the Nigeria Customs Service, a relative of the Emir of Jalingo, and the killing of a police sergeant in Jalingo, the state capital.

The PPRO added that the suspects who have been on the wanted list of the police specialized in trailing individuals including business owners, Government Functionaries, motorists with flashy and exotic cars, to their houses.

“The Operatives of the Nigeria Police Intelligence Response Team, working with the Taraba State Police Command,…