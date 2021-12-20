Reactions pour in as photos from a Catholic church in Abuja celebrating mass using African cultural items surface online

Reactions have poured in after the St. Lukes Catholic church in Kubwa, Abuja celebrated mass recently using African cultural items.

Young men who followed the priests to the altar were dressed in white singlets with a wrapper tied around their waists with white chalks used to place dots on some parts of their bodies. Some ladies who tied wrappers around their waists and chests and had some beads on their hands, legs, and neck also participated in the mass.

While some Nigerians welcomed the move by the parishioners to celebrate African culture even in the Christian faith, others saw it as unacceptable to ‘mix’ Christianity with the African culture.

