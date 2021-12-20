Schools closed down in Niger state local government over planned attack by bandits

All public and private primary, secondary and tertiary schools in Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State have been closed down over a planned attack by bandits.

Chairman, Wushishi Local Government Area of Niger State, Danjuma Suleiman Nalango who ordered the closure, said they got an intelligence report by security agencies that armed bandits in their numbers were planning to strike in the day at Niger State Polytechnic and Government Girls Day Secondary School, both located in the outskirt of Zungeru town.

Nalango told Daily Trust that the decision was taken to avoid a repeat of what happened in Tegina where Islamiyyh pupils were abducted.

He said;