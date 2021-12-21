7 killed, 11 injured as bandits open fire on commuters, attack villages in Kaduna

Armed bandits have killed seven people and injured eleven others in Kajuru and Chikun Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

The State Commisioner , Samuel Aruwan, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, December 21, said bandits invaded the Kyamara village in Kufana, Kajuru shooting sporadically, killing the duo of Zamani Dogara and Livinus Sunday.

“Grace Livinus, the wife of one of those killed, sustained gunshot injuries and was rushed to hospital for treatment,” he stated.

“Furthermore, bandits barricaded the Kaduna-Birnin Gwari road around Zankoro, Chikun LGA and opened fire on commuters, killing two persons and injuring ten.

The injured were evacuated to a hospital for medical attention.

In another development, three unidentified male corpses were found in the bushes around the Pipeline area along the Kaduna-Abuja road, Kakau, Chikun LGA.

“The corpses – which initial examinations indicate to be the remains of some herders – were blindfolded…