Actress Yetunde Bakare has taken to her Instastory to dish out an advice ahead of the new year.

The actress in her post disclosed that lots of Nigerian celebrities drive exotic cars but have weak account balances. She also claimed that they go to parties and lavish money just for likes and comments, while their families are not doing better.

Yetunde urged her followers to be their own mentors in 2022 and allow their past motivate them.

She wrote;