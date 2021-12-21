Aisha Buhari’s aide debunks pregnancy rumour

Media aide to first lady Aisha Buhari, Sulaiman Haruna, has dismissed reports that she is pregnant.
On Monday December 20, social media was agog with speculations that Mrs. Buhari might be expecting another baby after some photos of her returning to the country with her husband from Turkey surfaced online. Some alleged that she might be sick causing her to have a bloated stomach.
However, in a chat with BBC Pidgin, Haruna denied the claims about the first lady being pregnant or sick.
“I can assure you 100 percent that our first lady is perfectly okay. She is neither sick nor pregnant as some reports claim. Some of these reports are from mischief makers who don’t mean well. You know, nowadays, people can tamper with photos.”he said
Source: Linda Ikeji