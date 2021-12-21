Aisha Buhari’s aide debunks pregnancy rumour

Media aide to first lady Aisha Buhari, Sulaiman Haruna, has dismissed reports that she is pregnant.

On Monday December 20, social media was agog with speculations that Mrs. Buhari might be expecting another baby after some photos of her returning to the country with her husband from Turkey surfaced online. Some alleged that she might be sick causing her to have a bloated stomach.

However, in a chat with BBC Pidgin, Haruna denied the claims about the first lady being pregnant or sick.