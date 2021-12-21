Dua Lipa and boyfriend Anwar Hadid ‘split after two years together’

British pop star, Dua Lipa and her boyfriend Anwar Hadid have ended their relationship after two years together.

The Sun reported that the 26-year-old singer and 22-year-old model pulled the plug on their two-year-relationship despite doing everything from crisis talks to taking a break to try to salvage it.

An insider told celebrity gossip site Deux Moi that the couple who are known to “break up/get back together/break up/get back together”, are done for good.

The insider said;

“The couple floated the idea about putting the brakes on their romance last month as travelling so much and being apart is proving tough. “Their relationship is going through a crisis and appears to be on the rocks.”

Dua has been recording her album in London and in Los Angeles, while Anwar has been alone in New York with their dog Dexter.

The couple moved in together in September 2019, three months after they started dating, renting an apartment in New York.