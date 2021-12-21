Man drags his mum to court over his late father’s property

By
Headliners
-
2


Man drags his mum to court over his late father

A Nigerian man has dragged his mum to court over his late father’s property.

 

Twitter user @OnyedikaAnambra who shared the story online said the young man is claiming ownership of the building his father left behind before he passed.

 

”I Just heard that a childhood friend has dragged his mum to court over his late father’s property. 

The Efulefu claiming Right of ownership when the mother is still alive . 

Make we no born nonsense for this life.”

 

The Twitter user also disclosed that the widow had in the past given her son N5 million to set up a business but he blew it all. See his tweets below…

 

Man drags his mum to court over his late fatherMan drags his mum to court over his late fatherMan drags his mum to court over his late fatherMan drags his mum to court over his late father



Source: Linda Ikeji

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR