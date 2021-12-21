Michael Jackson’s daughter, Paris strips naked with friends to celebrate full moon

Paris Jackson, the daughter of the late Michael Jackson, released naked photos of herself and friends taken at a recent majestic ceremony to celebrate sisterhood.

The singer and songwriter, 23, took to her Instagram story to show off photos of her fellow sisterhood bathing in the dim lighting as they welcomed in the Aries full moon last week.

In the photo, the hitmaker can be seen perched on the floor with her back to camera, with her distinctive neck and arm inkings on full display.

She tied a pink bandana on her head, but, other than that, Paris had no stitch of clothing on.

As part of the full moon gathering, the women came together with mini cauldrons, candles, incense, spell books and a large orange blanket for all to perch on.

This isn’t Paris’ first time posting naked photos of herself.