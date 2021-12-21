Nigeria now in COVID19 fourth wave





The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control says Nigeria has entered the fourth wave of coronavirus disease following a 500 percent increase in the number of cases in the past two weeks.

The agency announced this in a statement signed by the Director-General, Dr. Ifedayo Adetifa on Monday evening, December 20.

“Nigeria has recorded a 500% increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks across the country caused by the Delta and Omicron variants. As of 19th December 2021, a total of 223,887 cases and 2985 deaths have been recorded in Nigeria across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. The country is now in a fourth COVID-19 wave. The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of Health, as well as NCDC and its partners, are therefore intensifying risk communication efforts to remind Nigerians of the risk we face and need to take collective responsibility to reduce transmission of the…





Source: Linda Ikeji