“No matter how much love… fame & money changes some people” Burna Boy’s girlfriend Stefflon Don shares cryptic post

Stefflon Don has shared a post about relationships and how fame and money changes people.

 

The British rapper, who has been dating Burna Boy for a while, shared the cryptic post on Twitter.

 

She wrote: “No matter how much love, Loyalty or how good you treat someone, people are just not solid and scream real but are the fakest. Fame & money changes some ppl. When people show you who they are believe them. As hard as that may be. God sees and knows. People genuinely need prayers.”

 

61c1f94cbc8f6



Source: Linda Ikeji

