Policeman hides his face after being confronted by actor Damola Olatunji for allegedly slapping his P.A in Abule Egba area of Lagos (video)

A Policeman hid his face after being confronted by actor Damola Olatunji for allegedly slapping his P.A in Abule Egba area of Lagos state.

According to the actor, the police officer and his colleagues also tried seizing his phone when he first tried recording them.

Damola further revealed that the issue began after he asked the police officers to allow a guy whose bike they seized, to ride it.



He also accused the police officers of extorting people and ”making life difficult for everyone.”

Watch the video………….