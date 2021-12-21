Read full text of Buhari’s letter on withholding assent to electoral bill





Earlier today LIB reported that President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter addressed to leaders of the national assembly, explained why he withheld assent to the electoral bill.

The President stated that the prevailing situation in the country would not allow him to sign the bill. Buhari cited the high cost of conducting direct primaries, the security challenge of monitoring the election, violation of citizens’ rights and marginalization of small political parties among other reasons for rejecting the bill.

He further revealed that he received informed advice from relevant Ministries, Departments and Agencies of the government, and had also carefully reviewed the Bill in light of the current realities prevalent in the Federal Republic of Nigeria in the circumstances.

The letter was read out by President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; and Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at the opening of plenary on Tuesday December 21.

Gbajabiamila also announced that…





Source: Linda Ikeji