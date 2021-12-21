Spotlight Concert & Award Launches Sing/Rap Competition for Upcoming Musicians

Spotlight Concert & Awards is thrilled to announce the launch of its Sing/Rap competition geared at providing a platform for upcoming musicians to be superstars.

The Sing/Rap is an online music competition that allows aspiring musicians to show their versatility and get a chance to win the grand prize worth over N1million at the award show in April 2022.

Contestants are to visit https://spotlightawards.ng/singandrap/to download the 1-minute competition instrumental. Contestants are to follow these steps.

Step 1 – Record a video of yourself singing/rapping to the 1 minute instrumental.

Step 2 – Upload the recorded video to your Instagram page and tag @spotligthconcert using the hashtags, #spotlightconcert2022 and #ownyoursound.

Step 3 – Share the video to increase your chances of getting selected for the regional auditions.

Step 4 – Upload the posted video to https://spotlightawards.ng/singandrap/

Contestants will be judged based on creativity and sound…