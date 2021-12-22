Abia government to prosecute masquerades harassing residents

Abia state government has announced that masquerades harassing residents will henceforth be prosecuted.

Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Chris Ezem warned in a statement that any masquerade caught blocking roads and extorting motorists and individuals, will face the full wrath of the law.

Noting that the state government is putting in adequate measures to ensure that lives and properties are secured during the Yuletide, Ezem urged residents of the state to report any incidents to security agencies.

The statement read;