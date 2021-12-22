Actor Lateef Adedimeji weds actress Adebimpe Oyebade in a star-studded event (photos/video)

Comic actor Lateef Adedimeji and actress Adebimpe Oyebade are married.

The wedding is currently underway in Lagos.

The couple had a Muslim Nikkah ceremony before proceeding to their reception.

A great number of Nigerian celebrities, including veterans, are at the wedding reception.

Adedimeji took to Instagram after their Nikkah to promise to always be there for his wife.

He wrote: “ALHAMDULILAH. May Allah be praised. Adebimpe Rahmatullah, I just want you to know I love you and I will always be there. Welcome to my world.”

