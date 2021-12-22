Buhari is retiring to Kaduna

Governor Nasir el-Rufai has said that President Muhammadu Buhari will be retiring to Kaduna state at the end of his tenure in 2023.

El-Rufai said this while briefing State House Correspondents after a meeting with the Nigerian leader on Tuesday December 21.

He also noted that President Buhari has spent most of his life in Kaduna even though he is originally from Katsina state.

The Governor said;

“Mr President has been invited to come and commission some of our projects. He will spend two to three days in Kaduna commissioning projects in Kafanchan, Kaduna and Zaria. “As you know, the President is a Kaduna-based citizen. He is originally from Katsina state, but he spent most of his life in Kaduna. And he’s retiring to Kaduna. “We hope that he will be happy with what we have done and he will be proud of what we have done as an APC government, and we appreciate all the support that he has given us to enable us to do this.”

This is coming…