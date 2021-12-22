Court remands man for allegedly defiling nine-year-old girl

A bricklayer, Ahmed Usman has been remanded in custody by a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna State for defiling a nine-year-old girl.

Usman is to be remanded in a correctional centre pending legal advice following the Magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel’s refusal to take his plea.

Police prosecutor, Inspector Chidi Leo had told the court that the bricklayer who resides in Kawo, Kaduna, committed the crime on December 2, 2021, at his residence. He reportedly lured the girl into his room and defiled her, before being arrested and charged to court.

Leo added that Usman’s actions contravened the provisions of Section 207 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law, 2017.

Magistrate Emmanuel who frowned at the high rate of rape of minors, ordered the police to duplicate the case file and send same to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution, for legal advice, before adjourning the case till January 12, 2022.