Dune actress Alicia Witt finds mum and dad dead at home

Dune actress Alicia Witt found both of her parents dead at their home in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The film star reportedly asked a relative to check on her father Robert Witt, 87, and mother Diane Witt, 75, as she had not heard from them for a while.

The 46-year-old Hollywood actress said in a statement: “I reached out to a cousin who lives close to my parents to check on them. Sadly, the outcome was unimaginable.

“I ask for some privacy at this time to grieve and to wrap my head around this turn of events, and this surreal loss.”

Local police are yet to confirm the cause of their deaths, however, they have revealed that there were no signs of foul play.

An autopsy on both of her parents will be conducted.

Worcester police spokesperson Lt Sean Murtha said: “I can confirm that police were dispatched to the residence and discovered a male and a female deceased.”

The force also said that there were not any signs that showed that the couple had faced any…