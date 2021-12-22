Excitement as more car winners emerged in Onitsha, Ibadan

23-year-old Anambra-based businessman, Chinedu John Anierobi, and 53-year-old Ibadan auto mechanic, Mutiu Owolabi, have emerged the latest winners of brand new Kia Rio cars in the ongoing Glo customer appreciation promo, Joy Unlimited Extravaganza.

Anierobi who expressed appreciation to the telecoms giant after receiving his car in Onitsha, Anambra State, said, “This Christmas gift just came at the right time. I am very grateful to Globacom for this wonderful opportunity. They have made possible what ordinarily looked unachievable. This year, I had never dreamt of becoming a car owner, let alone a brand new one. I do not know how to express my joy.”

Narrating his experience when he was first contacted via a telephone and informed about the car prize, Anierobi said he thought it was a scam but he danced for joy when he discovered that it was indeed real.

In Ibadan, Oyo State, Owolabi shed tears of joy as he ignited the engine of the Kia Rio car he won in the promo. “I…