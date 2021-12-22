FG declares Monday, 27th, Tuesday 28th December 2021 and Monday, January 3rd, 2022 public holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday 27th, Tuesday 28th December 2021 and Monday, 3rd January 2022 as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day celebrations respectively.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitates with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

Ogbeni Aregbesola enjoins Christians to practice the doctrines of Christ, which include but not limited to these – faith, hope and love.

“We must emulate the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on Humility, Service, Compassion, Patience, Peace and Righteousness, that His birth signifies. This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth”, he noted.

He emphasizes that peace and security are two critical conditions for economic development and prosperity. He urges Christians and Nigerians to make the best…